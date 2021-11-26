U.T. logs 31 new COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

26 November 2021 22:54 IST

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 31 new cases were added to the tally, and the cumulative vaccine doses administered crossed 12 lakh on Friday.

Puducherry logged 15 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,826 tests, followed by Karaikal (9), Yanam (3) and Mahe (4).

With 28 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 321. This comprised 59 patients in hospital and 262 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.1%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.3%.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,825 cases against 1,26,632 patients recovered. Of an estimated 19.74 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.73 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,504 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 12,00,994 vaccine doses.

12 fresh cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,135 with 12 new cases reported on Friday. While 48,878 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 118.

In Ranipet district, two cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 43,539. In Tirupath]tur district, three cases were reported on Friday. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at five.