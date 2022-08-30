U.T. logs 30 fresh cases of COVID-19

Puducherry logs 26 fresh infections; no fresh case reported from Mahe and Yanam

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 30, 2022 07:37 IST

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Union Territory recorded 30 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 23 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry logged 26 of these cases, which were detected from 296 tests, and Karaikal four. No fresh case was reported from Mahe and Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 10.14%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.66%.

The overall tally is 1,968 deaths, 342 active cases (13 patients at hospital and 329 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,784 cases and 1,70,474 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.79 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.14 lakh have returned negative.

As many as 5,241 persons took the vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 20,53,009 doses.

