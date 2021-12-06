Puducherry logs 29 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry sees 15 new cases; active cases stand at 280

The Union Territory recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no death on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 15 new cases, which were detected from 1,464 tests, followed by three in Karaikal and 11 in Mahe. No new case was reported from Yanam.

With 43 COVID-19 patients recovering in 24 hours, the active cases stood at 280. Of them, 52 patients were in hospital and 228 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.52%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.33%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,875, with Puducherry accounting for 1,464 deaths, Karaikal 251, Yanam 108 and Mahe 52. The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,29,085 cases and 1,26,930 recoveries.

Jabs made mandatory

The Puducherry Government has announced that COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory in the Union Territory.

A press release from Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G. Sriramulu said the order will come into effect immediately. The government has invoked the provisions of the Puducherry Public Health Act, 1973 to implement the compulsory vaccination. Those violating the order will be liable for penal action, as per the provisions of the Act, he said.