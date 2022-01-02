U.T. logs 27 fresh COVID-19 infections

19 of these cases were reported from Puducherry

The Union Territory on Sunday reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 4.80%, both representing new highs in the recent weeks. No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry accounted for 19 of the fresh cases, detected from 562 tests, followed by Karaikal, which logged six and Mahe two. Yanam reported no fresh infections. With 13 patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 150, of which 38 patients were in hospital and 112 in home isolation.

The case fatality rate was 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.43%. The cumulative toll in the Union Territory was 1,881, with Puducherry logging 1,469, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52.

The Union Territory has recorded 1,29,527 cases and 1,27,496 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 20.52 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.41 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 409 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 13,97,207 vaccine doses so far.