U.T. logs 26 fresh COVID-19 infections

PUDUCHERRY

03 January 2022 19:10 IST

Over 14 lakh vaccinated in the Union Territory

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the Union Territory even as 26 fresh cases were detected from 865 tests on Monday.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines administered in the Union Territory crossed the 14 lakh mark. Puducherry accounted for 23 of the fresh infections and Karaikal logged three. No cases were reported from Mahe or Yanam.

With 21 patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 155, of which 40 were in hospitals and 115 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 3.01%, case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.43%.

The cumulative toll in the Union Territory remained at 1,881, with Puducherry logging 1,469, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,29,553 cases and 1,27,517 recoveries. Of an estimated 20.52 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.41 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,279 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total number of 14,06,822 vaccine doses so far.