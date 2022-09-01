U.T. logs 26 cases at test positivity rate of 11%

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 26 COVID-19 cases against 51 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 15 of the new cases, which were detected from 233 tests, and Karaikal 11. No new cases were reported in Mahe and Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 11.16%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.68%.

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 315 active cases (8 patients in hospital and 307 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,901 cases and 1,70,617 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.81 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.16 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,614 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 20,71,992 vaccine doses.