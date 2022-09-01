U.T. logs 26 cases at test positivity rate of 11%

Puducherry logs 15 of the fresh COVID-19 infections

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 01, 2022 18:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 26 COVID-19 cases against 51 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 15 of the new cases, which were detected from 233 tests, and Karaikal 11. No new cases were reported in Mahe and Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 11.16%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.68%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 315 active cases (8 patients in hospital and 307 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,901 cases and 1,70,617 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.81 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.16 lakh returned negative.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, 1,614 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 20,71,992 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app