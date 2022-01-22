U.T. logs 2,446 fresh COVID-19 infections

Puducherry

22 January 2022 22:20 IST

1,870 of these recorded in Puducherry

The Union Territory on Saturday registered three COVID-19 deaths and 2,446 fresh cases from 5,221 tests at a test positivity rate of 46. 85%.

Two persons, aged 69 and 73 with co-morbidities, died at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and a 60-year-old woman succumbed to the virus, while undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital, Karaikal.

With the latest fatalities, the overall toll has touched 1,901 in the Union Territory, data released by the Health Department said.

Advertising

Advertising

Of these fresh cases, Puducherry logged 1,870, followed by Karaikal which recorded 470, Yanam 83 and Mahe 23. As on Saturday, there were 15,068 infected persons. Of the overall number of cases, 146 are hospitalised and the remaining are under home isolation. The recovery rate stood at 88.71 %. Vaccination for teenagers in the age group of 15-18 has picked up pace in the last few days. So far, 39,681 teenagers received the first dose. Even after the closure of schools, students are flocking Primary Health Centres to get vaccinated, said a health official. The Health Department aims at vaccinating around 83,000 teenagers, he added.