Puducherry

U.T. logs 23 new COVID-19 cases

Getting the jab : Health workers administering vaccine to a woman at a door-to-door vaccination drive in Puducherry.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Union Territory has recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases from 2,520 tests.

No death related to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, ending Wednesday 10 a.m.

Region-wise count

Of the total new cases, 14 are from Puducherry region, five from Mahe and four from Karaikal region.

Currently, there are 230 active cases, of which 182 are under home quarantine, data released by the Health Department said.

The overall toll is 1,876 and the active case count is 1,291, 28.

The number of persons treated and discharged stood at 1,270, 22. So far, the department has vaccinated 12,847, 75 persons in the Union Territory. Of the total number of people vaccinated, 7, 854,90 have received the first dose and 4,992,85 have received both.


