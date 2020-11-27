U.T. logs 22 new cases; no death reported

PUDUCHERRY

27 November 2020 00:03 IST

Puducherry logged 22 new COVID-19 cases from 697 tests while no deaths were reported on Thursday.

Puducherry accounted for just one case while Mahe had 19 and Yanam two. No new cases were reported in Karaikal.

The test positivity rate was 3.15%, case fatality rate was 1.65% and recovery rate 96.87%.

After the transfer of two cases to Tamil Nadu and 21 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the Union Territory had 544 active cases. While 228 patients were in hospital, 316 were in home isolation.

The tally in the UT is 609 deaths, 544 active cases, a total of 36,840 cases and 35,687 recovered patients.