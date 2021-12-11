Puducherry

U.T. logs 22 fresh COVID- 19 infections

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases from 1,974 tests. Of the total fresh cases registered, 11 are from Mahe region, six from Karaikal and five from Puducherry.

Currently there are 230 active cases in the Union Territory, of which 57 are undergoing hospital treatment and the remaining are under home quarantine, data released by the Health Department said. Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated crossed the 13 lakh mark in the Union Territory. As on Saturday, 7,935,32 persons received the first dose and 5,070,19 got both doses, according to official figures.


