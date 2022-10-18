U.T. logs 22 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 22 fresh COVID-19 cases and 45 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged 14 fresh cases, which were detected from 844 tests, followed by Karaikal (7) and Yanam (1). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 2.61%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.77%.

The overall tallies are 1,974 deaths, 175 active cases, a total of 1,75,095 cases and 1,72,946 recoveries.

While three patients were in hospital, 172 were in home quarantine.

Of an estimated 24.21 lakh tests done so far, over 20.52 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 859 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,49,895 vaccine doses.