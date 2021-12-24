U.T. logs 20 new COVID-19 cases

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 20 new cases were detected from 2,466 tests on Friday.

Puducherry accounted for 11 of the new cases.

The active cases stood at 154 with 33 patients in hospital and 121 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.81%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.43%. The cumulative toll remained at 1, 880 — Puducherry (1,468), Karaikal (251), Yanam (109) and Mahe (52).

The Union Territory has to date reported an aggregate of 1,29,394 cases and 1,27,360 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 20.35 lakh tests conducted, over 17.24 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,862 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.