U.T. logs 20 fresh COVID infections

With 19 new recoveries, the active cases stood at 132

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 20 fresh cases were detected from 2,700 tests on Tuesday. Puducherry recorded eight of the new cases followed by six each from Karaikal and Mahe. No new case was reported from Yanam.

With 19 patients recovering, the active cases stood at 132. The toll remained at 1,880, with Puducherry logging 1,468, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52. The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,29,345 cases and 1,27,335 recoveries to date. Meanwhile, 6,813 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.