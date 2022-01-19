U.T. logs 1,849 fresh cases; 3 deaths take total toll to 1,896

PUDUCHERRY

19 January 2022 23:21 IST

Puducherry reported all three deaths; TPR stood at 30.23%

The Union Territory recorded three COVID-19 deaths and 1,849 fresh cases on Wednesday.

All three deaths were reported in Puducherry, which took the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,896. Of these, Puducherry accounts for 1,479, Karaikal 254, Yanam 109 and Mahe 54.

Of the fresh infections, Puducherry logged 1,316, detected from 6,116 tests, followed by 447 cases in Karaikal, 58 from Yanam and 28 from Mahe.

With 895 patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 11,344, of which 127 were in hospital and 11,217 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 30.23%, the case fatality rate 1.33% and the recovery rate 90.71%.

The Union Territory has registered an aggregate of 1,42,559 cases and 1,29,319 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 21.05 lakh tests carried out till date, over 17.81 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 4,808 persons took COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 15,08,290 doses.

Other districts

Cuddalore reported one COVID-19 death and 494 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 67,591. The official toll stood at 878. Villupuram recorded 272 cases, taking the total number of cases to 48,018. Kallakurichi recorded 190 fresh cases.