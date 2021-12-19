The Union Territory has registered 17 fresh COVID-19 cases from 1,961 tests in the last 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Of these, 10 were reported from Karaikal, six from Puducherry and one from Mahe. Currently, there are 171 active cases, of which where 142 patients are under home isolation. The overall toll is 1,879. The tally of cases and recoveries stood at 1,293,09 and 1,272,59.
U.T. logs 17 fresh COVID-19 cases
