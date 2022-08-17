U.T. logs 16 COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 16 COVID-19 cases against 64 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry logged 13 of the new cases, which were detected from 242 tests, followed by Karaikal (3). No new case was reported in Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.61%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.65%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 362 active cases (12 patients in hospital and 350 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,190 cases and 1,69,861 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.69 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.05 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,876 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 19,66,053 vaccine doses.