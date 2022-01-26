U.T. logs 1,504 fresh COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths take toll to 1,915

Puducherry registered 2 deaths, 1,060 of the fresh cases

The Union Territory recorded three COVID-19 deaths and 1,504 fresh cases from 4,815 tests on Wednesday.

Puducherry accounted for two of the deaths and Yanam one. The cumulative toll in the Union Territory rose to 1,915, of which Puducherry logged 1,495, Karaikal 256, Yanam 110 and Mahe 54.

Of the fresh infections, 1,060 are in Puducherry, followed by 264 in Karaikal, 149 in Yanam and 31 in Mahe. With 1,597 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 16,298, of which 233 were in hospital and 16,065 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 36.81%, the case fatality rate 1.23% and the recovery rate 88.21%. The Union Territory has registered 1,56,758 cases and 1,38,545 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 21,41,773 tests conducted till date, over 18 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, vaccination count remained sluggish as 2,125 persons took the jab against the virus in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 15,27,024 doses so far.