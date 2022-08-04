Puducherry

U.T. logs 146 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 04, 2022 00:36 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 00:36 IST

The Union Territory recorded 146 fresh COVID-19 cases against 134 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry recorded 107 of the fresh infections, detected from 1,659 tests, followed by Karaikal (34) and Yanam (5). No fresh case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 8.80%, the case fatality rate 1.15% and the recovery rate 98.40%. The overall tally stood at 1,967 deaths, 772 active cases (five patients in hospital and 767 in home quarantine), 1,71,224 cases and 1,68,485 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.51 lakh tests conducted by the health department so far, over 19.89 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 8,745 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine. The Union Territory has administered 18,59,030 doses till date.

