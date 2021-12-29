U.T. logs 12 fresh COVID-19 infections

PUDUCHERRY

29 December 2021 18:53 IST

Puducherry reported 11 of the fresh cases; active cases stood at 120

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the Union Territory even as 12 fresh cases were detected from 2,390 tests on Wednesday.

Of these, Puducherry recorded 11 and Mahe logged one. Karaikal and Yanam did not report any fresh case in the last 24 hours.

With 11 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 120. This comprised of 35 patients in hospital and 85 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.50%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.45%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,880, with Puducherry logging 1,468, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52.

The Union Territory has so far recorded a cumulative aggregate of 1,29,446 cases and 1,27,446 recoveries.

Of an estimated 20.43 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.32 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,725 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 13,85,794 vaccine doses so far.