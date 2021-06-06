U.T. logs 12 deaths, 613 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

06 June 2021 02:00 IST

The COVID-19 fatality rate and new cases continued to show a declining trend in the Union Territory.

In the last 24 hours, ending at 10 a.m. on Saturday, 12 persons succumbed to the virus and 613 new cases got registered. Of the total deaths, 7 were reported in Puducherry, 3 in Karaikal and 2 in Yanam region.

The new cases were detected from screening 9,086 persons. While Puducherry recorded 470 new admissions, Karaikal registered 106 cases. Yanam and Mahe regions recorded 21 and 15 new cases respectively, data released by the Health Department showed.

The test positivity rate has come down to 6.75%, from almost 15% a few weeks ago. The recovery rate has gone up to 90.41%. The overall tally is 1,613 deaths, 8,783 active cases, a total of 10,94,751 cases and 9,44,264 people treated and discharged.