U.T. logs 1,130 fresh COVID cases, 2 deaths

24 January 2022 23:22 IST

Two deaths in Puducherry take overall toll to 1,908

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 1,130 fresh cases from 2,585 tests on Monday.

Both deaths were reported in Puducherry, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,908. Puducherry logged 1,490 of the total deaths, followed by 255 in Karaikal, 109 in Yanam and 54 in Mahe.

Of the fresh infections, Puducherry accounted for 906, Karaikal 167, Yanam 40 and Mahe 17. The test positivity rate was 43.71%, the case fatality rate 1.24% and the recovery rate 88.55%. With 1,172 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 15,652, of which 185 were in hospitals and 15,467 in home isolation. The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,53,343 cases and 1,35,783 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 21.33 lakh tests done till date, over 17.96 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 715 people took the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. A total of 15,22,003 doses have been administered so far.

Other districts

Meanwhile, in Cuddalore district, 416 fresh cases and one death were reported on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 70,041.

The official toll stood at 882. Villupuram district recorded one death and 517 fresh infections, which took the total tally of cases to 50,486. The overall toll stood at 362.

Kallakurichi recorded 225 cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 34,225.