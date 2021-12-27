U.T. logs 10 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

27 December 2021 23:03 IST

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 10 new cases were detected from 635 tests on Monday. Puducherry accounted for all the new cases with no new case reported from Karaikal, Yanam or Mahe in the last 24 hours.

With 11 patients posting recovery from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 126. This comprised 38 patients in hospitals and 88 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.57%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery 98.45%. The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,29,425 cases and 1,27,419 recovered patients.

Meanwhile, 1,358 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered a total of 13,75,298 vaccine doses.

As many as 10 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Monday. While Villupuram district reported six cases, Kallakurichi district recorded one case.