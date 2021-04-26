U.T. logs 10 deaths, adds 747 new cases to COVID-19 tally

Active cases aggregate to 7,510

The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory mounted to 758 with 10 more deaths reported on Monday. The Union Territory also recorded 747 new cases and 515 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry registered nine of the fatalities and Yanam one. The patients who died included three women in the age group of 25 to 85 years. While four did not have any existing co-morbid conditions, one person was declared dead on arrival at hospital, Health Department data showed.

Puducherry accounted for 647 of the new cases, Karaikal 39, Yanam 42 and Mahe 19. The test positivity rate was 21.64%, case fatality rate 1.4% and recovery rate 84.7%.

The number of patients in hospitals crossed the 1,000-mark as the active cases aggregated to 7,510. There were 1,402 patients in hospital and 6,108 in home isolation. The cumulative aggregate stood at 52,026 cases with 45,758 recovered patients to date. The bed occupancy position in Puducherry was JIPMER (246), IGMCRI (3000 and Covid Care Centres (644).

Of an estimated 7.7 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 6.92 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 25 healthcare workers, 12 frontline personnel and 277 members of the public took their first shots of the COVID vaccine across the Union Territory in the last 24 hours. The total number of those vaccinated aggregated 1,84,975 people, including 31,296 healthcare workers, 18,383 frontline staff and 1,14,752 members of the public.

One more death

Cuddalore district on Monday reported one more COVID-19 death and 241 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 29,173. A 58-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 316. The toll in Villupuram district rose to 119 with one more death in Gingee, while 197 new cases took the tally to 17,680. Kallakurichi district reported 170 positive cases.