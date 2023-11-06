HamberMenu
U.T. L-G discusses formulation of L&O advisory for Deepavali

November 06, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan convened a review meeting with officials at the Raj Nivas on Monday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan convened a review meeting with officials at the Raj Nivas on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday held a meeting with the police top brass to review the law and order situation in the vicinity of a pharmaceutical factory where a fire broke out on Sunday night, leaving 14 workers with burn injuries.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, the meeting also discussed the formulation of an L&O advisory for the Deepavali festival period.

During the review, the Lt. Governor inquired about the condition of the workers injured in the fire and undergoing treatment in the hospital and about the medical treatment and compensation provided to them.

She also inquired about the cause of the accident and the safety measures taken after that, the press note said.

Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary; B. Srinivas, Director General of Police; Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DIG of Police; Narra Chaitanya, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order); E. Vallavan, District Collector; and Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, secretary to the L-G, were among those who participated.

