November 10, 2023 - PUDUCHERRY

Superintendent of Police (East) Swati Singh on Friday held a meeting with hotel and guest house owners in the town to issue guidelines and brief them about the procedure, including safety protocols, to be adopted while accommodating tourists and guests. The hotel owners were instructed to mandatorily obtain personal details and a copy of any government-approved identity card of the tourists.