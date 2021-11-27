U.T. govt. working for inclusive development: Home Minister

Home Minister A. Namassivayam addressing the gathering at the CII Puducherry Start Up Summit 2021.

PUDUCHERRY

27 November 2021 23:05 IST

Second edition of the CII Puducherry Start Up Summit 2021 conducted

Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the government was working towards realising an inclusive development of the Union Territory.

Participating in the second edition of the (CII) Puducherry Start Up Summit 2021, the Home Minister, who also holds the Industries portfolio, said the government was working for industrial growth and generation of more employment opportunities. Urging parents and teachers to encourage young minds to independently think to scale more heights, he said, “Individuals should grow by adopting new technologies to reap the real time scenarios.”

The government was committed towards setting up single window clearance as part of ease of doing business. Steps would be taken in the next budget to clear the pending subsidies to the tune of ₹25 crore to industries, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in a release.

Advertising

Advertising

Industries Secretary T. Arun complimented the students and innovators who made oxygen concentrators and ventilators during the pandemic. “But many lacked the consistency in scaling up or making the product into a marketable commodity. Ideas are in abundance and materialising it into a profitable product is the need of the hour. The incubators, institutions and industries should work in tandem,” he added.

Convenor of the Start Up Summit, CII, M. Kalaichelvan said the organisation was actively engaged with the stakeholders of the start-up ecosystem to nurture and mentor aspiring entrepreneurs. There were around 200 entries for the CII Innovation Contest 2021 this year. The winners from various colleges in Puducherry were felicitated at the summit, the release said.

The entries selected for support by the Atal Incubation Centre - Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation were by S.M. Thanikaivel and M. Thanushraj (Gravity Driven Wall Painting Bot); A. Nijandan, Sanjay Michael, S. Prakash and R. Karan (Design and Fabrication of Patient Transfer Wheelchair); R. Kishan, G. Balaji and C. Karthikesavan (Smart Jack); R. Ajay and P.K. Siva Sidharth (Be free Band); and Megavaruman and Ahamed Hussain Parvees (Autonomous Solar Panel Cleaning Robot with Waterless Dry-cleaning Technology).

At the valedictory function, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar gave away cash prizes of ₹10,000 each to the five winners of the CII Innovation Contest 2021.

Vice-chairman, CII Puducherry, S. Sureender, spoke on the occasion, the release said.