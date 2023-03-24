ADVERTISEMENT

U.T. govt. to implement a comprehensive drinking water supply project: CM

March 24, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday announced that the government proposed to introduce a comprehensive drinking water supply project in the Union Territory soon to ensure protected and assured drinking water supply to residents.

Replying to a question raised by Independent MLA G. Nehru, the Chief Minister said the government planned to install deep borewells in rural areas to bring water through pipelines to urban localities to tackle the water crisis. A sum of ₹500 crore would be spent on the project, he said.

Earlier, MLAs, cutting across party lines, brought to the notice of the government the hardships faced by residents in getting an uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

Health hazards

Mr. Nehru said residents of several localities were exposed to health hazards, including skin infections, because of the lack of potable water. He appealed to the Chief Minister to look into the issue and initiate steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply of potable water.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the government was seized of the issue. “I will inform the House, while making replies to the demands for grants for the PWD and other departments, of the steps the government has taken to tackle the water crisis.”

The Chief Minister said the government had drawn up a plan to utilise water from the Oussudu, Bahour, and Velrampet lakes to augment the drinking water supply. It had also planned to set up a desalination plant to supply water to Puducherry, he said.

