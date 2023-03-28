ADVERTISEMENT

U.T. govt. to absorb NRHM workers in a phased manner: CM

March 28, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 700 people are employed in Primary Health Centres, AIDS Control Society and ambulances under NRHM in the Union Territory

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, handing over two-wheelers retrofitted with additional wheels to differently abled persons at Assembly premises in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Puducherry government will absorb people employed under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) into the Health Department in a phased manner, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a related question by Independent legislator J. Prakash Kumar, the Chief Minister said the NRHM workers will be absorbed as government employees whenever vacancies arose in the Health Department.

700 people employed

Around 700 people are employed in Primary Health Centres, AIDS Control Society and ambulances under NRHM in the Union Territory.

Distributes vehicles

Taking a break from the Assembly proceedings, the Chief Minister distributed two-wheelers, retrofitted with additional wheels, to the differently-abled. He distributed the vehicles to 87 beneficiaries at a function held near the Assembly gate. The two-wheelers were provided using funds from the Social Welfare Department. The vehicles cost the department around ₹70 lakh, an official said.

