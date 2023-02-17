U.T. govt. seeks help from Louvre to develop Digital Museum

February 17, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory government has approached the iconic Louvre Museum in France to explore sharing some of its artefactual resources related to the history of erstwhile Pondicherry, a former French territory until the de jure merger with the Indian Union in 1962.

The idea has been mooted as part of a plan to populate the Digital Museum that has come up with Central aid, adjacent to the Art and Craft Village in Murungapakkam, with digitally recreated artefactual material pertaining to the period from the 17th to the 20th Centuries when the region came under French rule — initially as a trade outpost and later as a fully governed protectorate.

“We have held preliminary talks on arriving at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the top officials of Louvre Museum on accessing some of its collection relevant to the history of the city when it was a former French colony,” said Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, who had visited France in November 2022.

The Louvre in Paris is regarded as a goldmine of artefactual knowledge on erstwhile Pondicherry. The tourism department is hopeful that the institution, which is unable to properly showcase the part of its legacy vis-à-vis this former colony due to space constraints, would be more than willing to share some of its resources, the Minister said.

The government, specifically, wants Louvre to share some of its resource material dating back to the period of French rule in the region that could be presented as digital recreations. The government is also seeking Central clearance to enter into an MoU as and when it materialises, he added.

Meanwhile, a tourism official said the civil works for the building to house the proposed digital museum had been completed and the next stage would involve the process of populating the museum with digital artefacts.

The tourism department on February 4 floated a tender to identify an empanelled Transaction Adviser, who will be tasked with developing the Digital Museum on a DBOT (Design Build Operate Transfer) basis.The plan is to design exhibits around an “audio-visual experience” such as Augmented Reality and 3D show-pieces, which will add value for the visitors.

“The reach out to Louvre is part of our plans to appropriately populate the museum with digital artefacts, perhaps as a knowledge-sharing collaboration. We are also exploring ways to fund the museum,” the official said.

‘Integrating resources’

Orsay-based historian M. Gobalakichenane suggested over email that if the idea was to integrate French-era resources in one place, the government could explore collaborating with the National Library of France and National Archives in Paris, which have separate buildings stocked with precious manuscripts and very old documents in several world languages.

The Digital Museum initiative is linked to the plan of establishing a centrally-funded museum at the Arikamedu archaeological site — on the banks of the Ariyankuppam river — that preserves artefacts from a once-thriving maritime trade link with Greece and Rome, dating back to the 2nd Century BCE.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) portal on its Silk Roads Programme page cites Arikamedu excavations as furthering evidence of the substantial Silk Roads contacts on the south eastern coast of the Indian Subcontinent. The UNESCO notes that Arikamedu, an Indo-Roman trading city and one of the earliest known Indo-Pacific bead making centres, found mention in the Periplus of the Erythraean Sea, an anonymous Greco-Roman text of the 1st Century CE that described the known coastal landmarks and ports of the Indian Subcontinent’s coastline. Here, Arikamedu was referred to by the Roman name ‘Poduke’, reappearing later as ‘Poduke emporion’ in Ptolemy’s atlas Geographia in the mid-1st Century CE.