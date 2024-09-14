U.T. govt. on course to roll out distribution of free rice to ration cardholders

Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Civil Supplies P.R.N Thirumurugan have clarified that the government was on course to reopen rations shops for the distribution of free rice and other essential items in Puducherry.

“The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister are of the same opinion of distributing free rice through ration shops to beneficiaries. So, there is no need to refer the subject to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Finance Department has already given its concurrence to roll out the scheme to distribute rice instead of remitting money into the beneficiary account. The government is in the process of inviting tenders for procurement of rice for distribution to ration cardholders,” Mr. Selvam said.

There was no uncertainty on government decision to reopen ration shops, he said adding that the administration was moving ahead with the plan to distribute free rice and other essential items through Public Distribution System outlets. “The administrative process would be completed shortly for the government to invite tender for procurement of rice. We hope to start the tendering process in the next 15 to 20 days. There is no issue regarding reopening of ration shops,” Mr Thirumurugan told The Hindu over phone.

The response of Mr. Selvam and Mr. Thirumurugan were sought after former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at a press conference on Friday expressed doubts about the renewal of the scheme as scheduled by the government.

Mr Narayanasamy had stated that the distribution of free rice would need the approval of Union Government as the Direct Benefit Transfer of cash was adopted by the Puducherry government in lieu of distribution of rice through ration shop at the behest of MHA.

Mr. Thirumurugan said the ration shops were closed during the time of previous Congress government. “Because they (Congress government) messed up everything, the ration shops were closed. Now, we are in the process of reopening the shops. Probably, the former Chief Minister was speaking without knowing the facts,” he added.

During the budget session of the Assembly, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and the Speaker have announced the government’s intent to distribute free rice and essential items through PDS outlets. The ration shops were closed in Puducherry after differences of opinion emerged between former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and the then Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi during the regime of Congress government.

As differences emerged between the elected government and the then Lt. Governor, the subject was referred to MHA. The MHA then concurred with the decision of the Lt. Governor to adopt DBT mode for the free rice scheme in the Union Territory.