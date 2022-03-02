U.T. govt has sought ₹2,000 crore in additional assistance from Centre: Minister

Funds will go towards various infrastructure and welfare schemes

The territorial administration has sought ₹2,000 crore in additional assistance from the Centre to implement various infrastructure and welfare schemes in the Union Territory, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference to list the achievements of the NDA government in the last 10 months, the Minister said the Chief Minister had written to the Union Finance Minister, seeking the additional funds to meet growing expenditure needs.

The Centre’s assistance was sought to plug the growing gap in revenue mobilisation due to COVID-19-induced economic slowdown and GST implementation, the Minister said.

Terming the criticism of the NDA government’s “non-performance” politically motivated, he said that with the support of the Centre, the territorial government was able to implement several of the promises made to the voters.

The Centre had agreed to fund the construction of the new Assembly complex. Recently, the regional office of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Chennai appointed a consultant for the construction of a grade separator connecting the Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi signals. The project, worth over ₹400 crore, would be realised in two years’ time. The Centre had also sanctioned ₹93 crore more for the Smart City projects, he added.

The government was planning to re-launch air services from Puducherry by March 27. Steps were being taken to re-start the construction of a road overbridge over Uppar drain from Kamaraj Salai to Marimalai Adigal Salai by availing a loan, he added.

Since assuming office, the government had filled hundreds of vacancies in government departments through promotions. In the Chief Secretariat alone, 300 officers had been promoted to various posts, he said.