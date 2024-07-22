U.T. govt. expects approval for draft outlay after presentation of Union Budget

The Puducherry government is expecting the nod from the Ministry of Home Affairs for presenting the annual budget any time after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget on July 23.

The Planning Board of the Union Territory had on June 18 approved the draft of the annual outlay for 2024-25 at ₹ 12,700 crore. The draft of the outlay was sent to MHA for due processing and final approval on July 4.

“Normally, the MHA and Finance Ministry take around 20 to 25 days for giving clearance to the draft prepared by Union Territory. The file is now with the Finance Ministry and after presentation of the Union Budget on Tuesday, it will go to MHA. It may take a week for clearance,” an official told The Hindu.

A government source said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was in touch with the Union Finance Minister. “He has spoken to the Minister regarding the Centre’s nod for the draft annual outlay,” said an official.

Ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha poll, the Puducherry government had presented a Vote on Account of ₹4,634 crore in the Legislative Assembly in February to meet the expenditure needs of the administration for the first five months of the fiscal. The government has the approval of the house to meet expenditure requirements till August.

The delay in presenting a full budget has come in for criticism from the Opposition parties with Congress and AIADMK questioning the purpose of having a double engine government when decisions such as getting clearance for presentation of budget could not be fast-tracked.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan, at separate press conferences, have criticised the Chief Minister for not calling on the Prime Minister and Home Minister for getting the budget approval.

Sources in the Assembly Secretariat said they are ready to convene the house by end of this month. “We are hoping to commence the session on July 31. The session will start with the customary address by Lt Governor. The budget could be presented in the first week of August,” said a source.

