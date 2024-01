January 19, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has announced a public holiday in the Union Territory on January 22 on the occasion of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Representatives of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had already met the Chief Minister to invite him for the temple’s ‘Pran Pratishtha ceremony’. The Chief Minister has not yet taken a decision on attending the event, a government source said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.