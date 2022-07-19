U.T. govt. asks Collector to prepare report on Yanam floods to provide compensation

Discussion held to evaluate loss to property and civic infrastructure at the Regional Administrator’s Office

The Puducherry government has asked District Collector E. Vallavan to prepare a detailed report to provide compensation to people affected in the recent floods at Yanam.

A detailed discussion to evaluate the loss to property and civic infrastructure was held at the Regional Administrator’s Office in Yanam on Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who toured the flood-affected places in Yanam along with Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar, held discussions with Collector and officials posted in Yanam region.

According to a top official, the Chief Minister had asked the Chief Secretary to work out a plan to provide immediate financial assistance and free rice to ration card holders as a temporary relief.

The Chief Minister has suggested a sum of ₹5000 each be given to ration card holders and 25 kg of rice, the official said adding that the assistance would be finalised after due deliberation at the administrative level.

Independent legislator, representing Yanam, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok in a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Monday had sought immediate assistance to the flood affected people in Yanam. The unprecedented floods had affected the livelihood of around 10,000 people. Several low-lying areas were still under water, he said.

He has demanded distribution of 25 kg of rice, groceries and a financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to all ration card holders in the region.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan told The Hindu over phone that the region has suffered huge damage due to rise in water in the Godavari. The situation was slowly returning to normalcy. The government has asked the Collector to prepare a report to provide compensation as per Disaster Management norms, he added.

Mr. Ashok, Special Representative to New Delhi, Government of Puducherry and former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Collector Vallavan and Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Sathiyamurthy were present.