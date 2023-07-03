U.T. government to tie-up with Apollo Hospitals to provide treatment for children with congenital heart ailments

July 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The territorial administration is all set to sign an agreement with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, to provide early treatment for children with congenital heart disease under the Centrally-funded, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) programme.

“In a few days, we will be signing a memorandum of understanding with Apollo for early treatment, including surgery for children. Under the RBSK, the treatment cost including intervention services will be borne by the government,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The agreement would be signed between Apollo Children’s Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children’s Hospital (RGGWCH). The District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) functioning at the RGGWCH would act as the nodal agency for the collaborative health intervention programme, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The babies born at government health centres and those children referred to RGGWCH for heart-related complications will be screened by doctors from Apollo. Children who need further diagnosis and surgical intervention will be taken to their centre in Chennai for specialised care. The RBSK is playing a very effective role in early treatment of congenital heart disease.. The agreement would also help in capacity building of government doctors in early management of heart disease,” the officials said.

As a precursor to the signing of the agreement, the RGGWCH in collaboration with Apollo had conducted a special camp two months ago to screen children for heart ailments. Around 15 children detected with ailments were operated at Apollo free of cost, the official said.

MoU with Sathya Special School

The Health Department on Monday entered into an agreement with Sathya Special School to provide multi-disciplinary care to children with autism, cerebral palsy and other special needs. The agreement was signed at the Chief Minister’s chamber in the Assembly. Secretary of Health C. Udayakumar, Director of Health G. Sriramulu, State nodal officer, RBSK, Dr. Ragunathan and State nodal officer, DEIC, Dr. Saravanan were present, a release here said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.