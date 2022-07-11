U.T. government committed to improve infrastructure at RIVER: CM

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy handing over degree certificate to a student during the 23rd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

July 11, 2022 19:38 IST

Rangasamy hands over degree certificates to 52 students at the 23rd Graduation Day of RIVER

Sharing his experience in starting the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) in 1990s, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday said getting things done in those days was much easier than now.

“The institute got sanctioned when I was the Agriculture Minister. The Centre was initially reluctant but when we explained to them the need for the college and informed about the availability of the land, things moved very fast. Now, we can’t get things done that fast due to administrative issues,” he said participating in the 23rd Graduation Day of RIVER.

The government was committed to improve the infrastructure and add more disciplines at the institute. Hostel facility would be provided on the campus itself. Efforts would be taken to start post-doctoral programmes at the college, he said. “We want to make the institute one of the best in Asia. Funds will be set aside in the Budget to improve infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said.

Terming veterinary science a “sacred,” profession, the Chief Minister said the medical field was facing several challenges due to outbreak of new diseases. Students pursuing veterinary science should concentrate on research for the benefit of animals and human beings, he added.

The Chief Minister handed over degree certificates to 52 students, 36 girls and 16 boys, who joined the course in 2016. Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar, Member of Legislative Assembly Annibal Kennedy, Secretary, Animal Husbandary Ravi Prakash and Dean of the Institute V. Sejian participated in the ceremony.