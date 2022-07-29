U.T. gets 240 more engineering seats as Women’s Polytechnic gets upgraded

Poor response from students to courses offered by the Women’s Polytechnic prompted the Higher Education Department to upgrade the institute to an engineering college. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

July 29, 2022 21:17 IST

AICTE gives nod to start four basic B.Tech courses, says P. T Rudra Goud, Director, Department of Higher and Technical Education

The intake for engineering courses have gone up by 240 seats in the Union Territory with the conversion of Women’s Polytechnic at Lawspet into a Women’s Engineering College from the current academic year.

The poor response from students for admission to courses offered by the Women’s Polytechnic had prompted the Higher Education Department to upgrade the institute to an engineering college offering B. Tech courses following approval from the All India Council for Technical Education.

Before the conversion, the Education Department had undertaken a major revamp of its library and lab to meet AICTE standards. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

“The AICTE allows conversion of existing diploma level courses into degree level courses. The response to the courses offered at the polytechnic was very low and so we thought of applying for AICTE approval. We got the sanction from the Council to start four B.Tech courses from the academic year 2022-23,” Director of Department of Higher and Technical Education P. T Rudra Goud told The Hindu.

The upgraded college was inaugurated by Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio on Thursday. The girl students aspiring to join polytechnic courses would be admitted to the nearby Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College from the current academic year.

From this year, the college would be admitting 60 girl students each in the streams of Architecture Assistantship, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering in the new Engineering College, the third institution to be under the U.T. government.

Prior to the upgradation of the Women’s Polytechnic, the territorial administration had under its control the Puducherry Technological University (formerly Pondicherry Engineering College) and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Karaikal, which together offered around 930 seats. Of the total seats, 591 are under government quota. The remaining seats will go under self supporting and NRI categories, said an official. “The addition of 240 seats will be a boon as more students will be able to get affordable engineering education without having to depend on the private managements for admission,” the official said.

Further explaining the reason for the conversion of the institute, Mr. Goud said the Women’s Polytechnic had an intake capacity of 190 students. But in the last academic year, only 51 students had opted for the four courses offered at the polytechnic. Similar, was the case in the previous academic years too.

“More than half of the seats were left vacant while incurring a huge monthly expenditure. The monthly expenditure of the institute runs to ₹1. 2 crore. Even the intake to Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic has been on the decline. The college has a total of 400 seats but last year only 240 admissions were made. We will assess the necessity to upgrade other institutes as per norms and policy decisions of the government,” he said.

On the augmentation of infrastructure facilities in the now defunct Women’s Polytechnic, he said the library, labs and classrooms were upgraded last year with the allocation of around ₹2 crore from the Union Ministry of Education and another ₹ 1.08 crore from Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The facilities are now on a par with other engineering colleges, he added.

The Pondicherry University has been approached to start B.Com course from the current academic year in the Women’s Engineering College, he added.