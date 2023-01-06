U.T. electorate at just over the million-mark

January 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The total electorate in the Union Territory has recorded a marginal increase to cross the million-mark after the completion of the special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls for the 30 Assembly constituencies.

According to the revised electoral rolls, the Union Territory has 10,02,595 voters — 4,71,282 men, 5,31,169 women and 144 third gender electors. This represents a net addition of 6,300 voters, or a 0.63% increase, over the draft rolls estimate of 9,96,295 electors that was published on December 9.

The region-wise break-up according to the revised figures puts the size of the electorate in Puducherry (23 constituencies) at 7,70579, followed by Karaikal with five segments (1,62,472), Mahe (30,650) and Yanam (38,894).

The new voter enrolment in the 18-19 age cohort, which was earmarked for intensive campaigning to promote youth participation in the democratic process of exercising franchise, saw the addition of 12,099 electors, said P. Jawahar, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

On the directions of the Election Commission of India, the special summary revision of the electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date, was conducted across the Union Territory of Puducherry from November 9 to December 8. The final electoral rolls were published on January 5. The revision saw the admission of 20,188 claims and 13,888 deletions resulting in a net addition of 6,300 names.

Consistent with historical trends, women voters uniformly outnumber men in all constituencies. Villianur had the highest number of voters (44,241) followed by Ozhukkarai (42,930) and Mangalam (38,938). The least number of voters are in Orleanpet (24,603) and Raj Bhavan (25,612). Of the five SC constituencies, Embalam has the highest number of voters (43,574).

The final Electoral Rolls-2023 will be displayed at all polling stations and in the office of the Electoral Registration Officers/Asst. Electoral Registration Officers for public inspection for seven days from January 5 (excluding public holidays). The first time electors in the age group of 18-19 and the existing electors who had applied for corrections will be issued with EPIC through Speed Post after January 26.

The forms received for inclusion for the qualifying dates as on April 1, 2023 (953), as on July 1, 2023 (940) and as on October 1, 2023 (643) will be processed in the respective quarters. Those who have completed 18 years on January 1, 2023 and failed to apply for inclusion during this Summary Revision and the prospective electors completing 18 years on April 1, July 1 and October 1 can also apply through nvsp.in or voter portal.eci.gov.in, voterhelpline app or through BLO concerned, the CEO said.

The applications will also be processed and included in the electoral rolls in the respective quarters during the continuous updation of electoral rolls. For any election-related clarification the public can contact the dedicated toll free line 1950.