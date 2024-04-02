U.T. declares dry days for LS poll

April 02, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Excise Department has declared a set of dry days coinciding with the April 19 Lok Sabha election in Puducherry as well as during the different poll phases in other parts of the Union Territory.

Accordingly, liquor shops, arrack and toddy shops, clubs and bars will remain closed from April 17 to 19 all across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

All liquor outlets will also be closed from April 24 to 26 in Mahe for the election cycle in Kerala and from May 11 to 13 in Yanam in connection with the election in Andhra Pradesh.

There will also be no sale or serving of liquor across the U.T. on June 4 in connection with the counting of votes.

A gazette notification said the Lt. Governor had declared the dry days under Rule 199 of the Puducherry Excise Rules, 1970, to ensure fair and peaceful conduct of election.

