ADVERTISEMENT

U.T. declares dry days for LS poll

April 02, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise Department has declared a set of dry days coinciding with the April 19 Lok Sabha election in Puducherry as well as during the different poll phases in other parts of the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, liquor shops, arrack and toddy shops, clubs and bars will remain closed from April 17 to 19 all across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

All liquor outlets will also be closed from April 24 to 26 in Mahe for the election cycle in Kerala and from May 11 to 13 in Yanam in connection with the election in Andhra Pradesh.

There will also be no sale or serving of liquor across the U.T. on June 4 in connection with the counting of votes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A gazette notification said the Lt. Governor had declared the dry days under Rule 199 of the Puducherry Excise Rules, 1970, to ensure fair and peaceful conduct of election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US