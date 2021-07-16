U.T. decides to postpone reopening of high schools

PUDUCHERRY

Move is in response to requests from various sections, says Home Minister

The Puduchery government has decided to postpone reopening of high schools in response to requests from various sections, Home Minister A. Namassivayam has said.

Interacting with reporters outside Raj Nivas after holding talks with Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Home Minister said he had a discussion with the L-G and Chief Minister about the reopening of schools.

Considering the opposition towards the reopening of schools, the Minister, who also holds Education portfolio, said the date would be decided later.

On the stand of the new government on NEET, the Minister said the conduct of the examination was a policy decision of the Centre.

After the takeover of the Home portfolio, the Minister for the first time visited the police headquarters where he was given a briefing by senior officers.

Ceremonious welcome

The Minister was given a ceremonious guard of honour on his arrival.

In his interaction, Mr. Namassivayam urged the police to deal sternly with rowdy elements. He also urged the department to intensify the crackdown on those selling ganja and banned tobacco items. The Minister listened to the grievances of the policemen and the requirements of the department.