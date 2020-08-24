U.T. death toll rises to 164

Puducherry recorded five more deaths taking the COVID-19 toll to 164 on Monday even as 345 new admissions added to the overall tally of cases.
All the deaths were in Puducherry hospitals with the patients, including three women, belonging to the 56 to 63 age group.
The new cases were detected during testing of 1,192 samples. Active cases stood at 3,753 after 285 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.
The overall tally is 10,859 cases and so far 6,942 patients have recovered and been discharged.
The health department has, so far, tested 64,652 samples of which 52,169 were negative.
Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao pressed for a total lockdown on weekends to contain the spread of coronavirus. He reiterated his appeal to the people to abide by safety measures.
Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has sought separate wards for doctors and healthcare workers who undergo treatment for COVID-19. According to her, 82 healthcare workers contracted the infection and one had succumbed so far and said the health department had not come up with a commensurate response.
