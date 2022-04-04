Puducherry

U.T. continues COVID-free streak

The Union Territory continued to remain free of COVID-19 on Monday.

The cumulative toll stood at 1,962; total cases at 1,65,774; and recoveries at 1,63,812.

The case fatality rate was 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.82%

Meanwhile, 77 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered so far to 16,46,267.


