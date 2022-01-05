U.T. considering more curbs to check COVID-19 spread

PUDUCHERRY

05 January 2022 00:13 IST

Decision on restrictions will be taken in consultation with CM, says L-G

The government is considering imposing certain restrictions to check the spread of COVID-19 due to Omicron variant in Puducherry, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday.

“Cases are rising across the country and there has been a slight increase in the number of cases in the Union Territory. There is a need to impose certain restrictions to avoid major spread of the virus. A decision on the curbs to be imposed will be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister,” she told journalists after inspecting vaccination for teenagers at Soucilabai Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

Medical experts have predicted that Omicron infection may not lead to hospitalisation but people have to be on the guard. Vaccination is the only solution, she said.

“There was still hesitation among some sections of the elderly to get the jab. There are around 1 lakh people in the Union Territory who were yet to get the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The administration was in the process of identifying those among the government servants who were yet to get vaccinated for taking appropriate action against such individuals,” she said.

Ms. Soundararajan said around 83,000 teenagers in the age group of 15-17 are eligible for vaccination. On the first day, 454 adolescents received the jab after getting the consent of their parents. In the coming days, the vaccination would certainly gather momentum as there was not much hesitation among the teenagers, she added.

Prime Minister’s visit

The Lt. Governor informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Puducherry on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival at the University.

Around 7,500 youth will attend the five-day festival. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Sing Thakur will arrive here on Thursday to review the preparations, Ms. Soundararajan said.