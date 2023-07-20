HamberMenu
U.T. considering 10% quota for govt. school students in medical admission, says Minister

Consultations are being held at the government level to introduce the quota system. The Chief Minister has returned from New Delhi after the NDA meeting and an appropriate decision will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister, said Home Minister A. Namassivayam

July 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry administration is considering providing 10% reservation for NEET-qualified government school students in admission to medical colleges, Home Minister A. Namassivayam has said.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a CII function here on Thursday, the Minister, who also holds the Education portfolio, said consultations were being held at the government level to introduce the quota system in medical admission.

“We have already started deliberations on the subject. The Chief Minister has returned from New Delhi after the NDA meeting. An appropriate decision will be taken after holding consultation with the Chief Minister ,” he said.

