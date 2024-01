January 17, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran on the 107th birth anniversary of the actor-turned-politician and AIADMK founder.

Among others who paid floral tributes to the leader on behalf of the government were Speaker R. Selvam, K. Lakshminarayanan, PWD Minister; P. Rajavelu, Deputy Speaker; and MLAs R. Baskar and G. Nehru.