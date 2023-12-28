U.T. CM fearful of ending uneasy alliance with BJP, says PCC chief

December 28, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

V. Vaithilingam, MP and Puducherry PCC president, on Thursday said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was continuing in an uneasy alliance with the BJP out of fear for his fate should he snap ties with the national party.

Presiding over the Congress’ 139th Foundation Day after hoisting the national flag at the PCC headquarters, Mr. Vaithilingam claimed that he had advised Mr. Rangasamy to not enter an alliance with the BJP for the Assembly elections when they were seated next to each other at the swearing in function of Tamilisai Soundarajan as Lt. Governor, but the latter had ignored the counsel. Now, even though he felt threatened in this alliance with the BJP, Mr. Rangasamy would not try to escape the entrapment out of fear, he added.

If Mr. Rangasamy does snap ties with the BJP, he could face the same fate as Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, said Mr. Vaithilingam.

Mr. Vaithilingam flayed the BJP government at the Centre for continuously working against the people. The BJP has to be defeated to free people from the oppressive yoke, he said.

He later distributed welfare aid to indigent persons.

As part of Foundation Day, Congress leaders including former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and former Minister M. Kandasamy, paid floral tributes to past leaders and distributed sweets to.