U.T. celebrates Christmas with strict COVID norms

CM, former CM attend mass

Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour in Puducherry on Saturday.

Churches belonging to various congregations were decked up from Thursday evening. Their premises were adorned with trees and cribs, depicting the place of birth of Jesus as part of the celebrations. Special services were held, following COVID-19 protocol at churches, across the region on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Hundreds attend mass

Hundreds of Christians thronged the midnight mass held at Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street, Basilicas of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Our Lady of Assumption Church in Nellithope and Our Lady of Lourdes in Villianur.

Apostolic administrator of Archdiocese Puducherry-Cuddalore Peter Abir Antonysamy led the mass at the famous Immaculate Cathedral. Priests in Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges on Dumas Street offered mass in Tamil, French and English. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy attended the mass at Fatima Matha Church, Thattanchavady. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy attended the services at Immaculate Church.