U.T. braces for cyclone impact

December 03, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The administration has readied around 200 relief camps as part of ramping up emergency response mechanisms in Puducherry and Karaikal to brace for Cyclone Michaung making its expected landfall and despatched a team of officials to help with evacuation and relief efforts which has witnessed intense rains.

The units of the National Disaster Response Force are stationed, one each in Puducherry and Karaikal are on standby.

Pondicherry University on Sunday announced a holiday on Monday. One of the Saturdays, which will be duly announced, would be a working day instead. The government had earlier declared a holiday for schools, colleges and technical institutions on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway has cancelled a few trains through Puducherry. Among the trains that were cancelled on account of the cyclone threat were Train No. 12867 Howrah Jn. - Puducherry Superfast Express leaving Howrah Jn. at 11.25.p.m. on Sunday, Train No. 12868 Puducherry – Howrah Jn. Superfast Express leaving Puducherry at 2.15 p.m. on December 6, Train No. 22404 New Delhi - Puducherry Superfast Express leaving New Delhi at 11.15 pm on Sunday, Train No. 22403 Puducherry – New Delhi Superfast Express leaving Puducherry at 9.55 am on December 6 and Train No. 22604 Villupuram Jn. - Kharagpur Jn Superfast Express leaving Villupuram Jn. at 12.15 am on December 5.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma carried out an inspection of the Emergency Operation Centre and instructed officials to ensure quick response to distress calls.

B. Srinivas, Director General of Police, Pankaj Kumar Jha, Health Secretary, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DIG, Narra Chaitanya, SSP, District Collector E. Vallavan, N. Tamilselvan, disaster management official, and others also took part in the evaluation exercise.

The Collector also inspected the low-lying areas in Katterikuppam and supervised arrangements. He gave instructions to officials to render any assistance required to the tribal settlement in the area. The inspection covered Rasangulam and adjacent areas.

Officials said Yanam was bearing the brunt of the cyclone impact and a six-member team had been sent to the enclave to coordinate relief operations.

A press note from the office of Chief Minister N.Rangasamy said 24/7 toll-free emergency helplines (1070 and 1077) would be available to reach assistance to the public. These are in addition to the regular emergency lines are 1912 (power), 108 or 104 (health), 100, 112, 1073 or 1091 (police), 101 (fire services) and 1554 (coastal police).

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said all necessary precautions have been taken to face the cyclone. Essential services are kept on standby.

All departments including power department, police, health department, fire department, public works department, Coast Guard stations are on alert. Emergency centres are open to help the general public. Necessary arrangements are kept ready in the hospitals.

The Lt. Governor said she had contacted the Chief Secretary to inquire about the situation and advised him to take all necessary precautions and safety measures. Instructions have been given to focus on Yanam region which is experiencing heavy rains.

Ms. Soundararajan urged people to stay safe at home and to not step out unnecessarily.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.