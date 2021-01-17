U.T. begins vaccination of 24,000 health workers

Puducherry registers two COVID-19 deaths, 16 new cases

The Union Territory on Saturday joined the rest of the country in vaccinating its healthcare workers from getting infected with COVID-19.

Trained nurses will be vaccinating around 24,000 healthcare workers, including those working in institutes such as the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and the Vector Control Research Centre in the coming days.

The vaccination campaign was launched in the Union Territory at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child Hospital (RGGW & CH). A trained nurse administered the first dose of the vaccine to Munusamy, a healthcare worker, in the presence of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. Resident Medical Officer Murali got the next shot.

After the formal inauguration, the vaccination programme commenced at the Indira Gandhi Government Hospital and Postgraduate Institute, the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, JIPMER, the Community Health Centre at Karikalampakkam, and the Government Hospitals at Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe. Each of the centres are expected to vaccinate 100 workers per day in the coming days.

As per data available with the Health Department, as many as 274 healthcare workers got vaccinated at the 8 centres in the Union Territory by Saturday evening.

Speaking to reporters at RGGW &CH, the Chief Minister said the government had received stocks of the Covishield vaccine.

He said the vaccination programme would be held in five centres in Puducherry and three centres at Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe.

Later in the day, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi visited the Government General Hospital and Medical College to inspect the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory on Saturday registered two COVID-19 deaths and 16 new admissions.

Statistics released by the Health Department revealed that a 60-year-old man and a 69-year-old-woman succumbed to the virus in the Union Territory. The overall tally is 642 deaths, 286 active cases, a total of 38,611 cases, and 37,683 persons treated and discharged.