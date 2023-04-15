ADVERTISEMENT

U.T. bags first place in implementing PM Fasal Bima Yojana

April 15, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The joint secretary, Agriculture and PMFBY CEO Ritesh Chauhan presenting the commendation certificate to Zakir Hussain, joint director, agriculture, at an event in Raipur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Government of Puducherry, has secured the top rank in the smaller States category for its successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) crop insurance scheme.

The award was presented by Ritesh Chauhan, joint secretary, agriculture and the CEO of PMFBY to Zakir Hussain, joint director agriculture, who represented Puducherry at the recent ninth National Review Conference of the scheme at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The Puducherry Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has been implementing the Central Government’s crop insurance scheme for the welfare of farmers from 2016-17 to 2022-23, and provided timely compensation and resolution of grievances.

So far, around 72,000 farmers had registered, of which around 25,000 had been affected due to natural calamities. Crop damage compensation to the tune of ₹29 crore had been paid. In a message, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulated Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar and Agriculture Department officials.

CONNECT WITH US